BULAWAYO Chiefs have bolstered their squad by signing the Ghanaian pair of defender Michael Foli and winger Samuel Adomu.

Chiefs are confident the pair’s arrival will help them fight for a respectable finish in their third Premiership season.

Foli (25) and Adomu (19) have been training with Chiefs for about a month.

Thulani Sibanda, the Chiefs coach, said he is impressed with the Ghanaians, who join their countryman, defender Isaac Badu, who arrived at the club last season.

“We have two players from Ghana that have joined us and we unveiled them through the club’s social media pages on Saturday. They’ve been training with us for a while and I must say they give us options we need to effectively compete.

“Foli is a central defender, while Adomu is a left winger, who possesses pace and skill,” said Sibanda.

The signing of Foli and Adomu brings to six Chiefs’ pre-season additions.

Chiefs signed veteran defender Ben Nyahunzwi and defensive midfielder Joe Nyabinde (28) from Chicken Inn, unheralded midfielder Corey-Eli Black (24) and promoted 21-year-old striker Mbonisi Ncube from their developmental side that won promotion into the Southern Region Division One League.

They recalled left-back Danny Milias (22) from a loan spell at Filabusi United and also managed to sign Ngezi Platinum Stars’ striker Billy Vheremu (24) on a season’s loan.

Sibanda indicated that senior players that had attracted interest from other Premiership sides had now settled.

“We don’t want to fight relegation this season. What we are preparing for is to finish in a respectable position. For the last two seasons we’ve been living on a knife-edge, surviving relegation on the last day, which is very risky. We’ve got a good pool of players and once the new guys adapt to our philosophy and style, I think we will be good to go,” he said.

Young Warriors utility player Shadreck Nyahwa (21), a Dynamos and Triangle United target, attacking midfielder Arthur Musiiwa who is reportedly being pursued by Caps United, the trio of goalkeeper David Bizabani, defender Marlvin Mkolo as well as striker Farau Matare, who had attracted interest from Highlanders, are staying put at Chiefs to run down their contracts.

Chiefs have lost the services of defender Sikhumbulani Dube to ZPC Hwange, midfielder Sheppard Mhlanga to Chicken Inn and left-back Brendon Mpofu to Caps United as free agents.