Brenda Zinyuke, Chronicle Reporter

THE Chinese government will help in upgrading Thorngrove Infectious Diseases Hospital in Bulawayo and Wilkins Hospital in Harare so that they adequately prepare for the coronavirus (Covid-19), the Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr Obadiah Moyo, has said.

In a Ministerial Statement in the National Assembly on Thursday last week, Dr Obadiah Moyo said Government has availed $5,2 million for programmes to prevent the virus from reaching or spreading in Zimbabwe.

“The Chinese Government itself is going to be helping us with setting up or upgrading Thorngrove Hospital in Bulawayo and Wilkins Hospital in Harare. We have had support from UNICEF, they are going to help us in terms of media reporting, information, education and communication mechanisms. WHO will help us with protective equipment,” he said.

Dr Moyo said Government and the Chinese Embassy are taking self-quarantine seriously to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

“We have made sure that all those Chinese personnel who have returned to their jobs, with the support of the Chinese Embassy, really self-quarantine. The Chinese Embassy are being very strict because it is also in their interest to make sure that none of their nationals comes out to be coronavirus positive, as such they are giving us as much support as possible,” he said.

Dr Moyo said the Chinese government has also seconded 12 doctors based at Parirenyatwa Hospital and three of them are involved in matters to do with the virus.

He said of more than 3 000 people have entered the country from areas affected by coronavirus.

Dr Moyo said people are being monitored for 21 days after arriving in the country.

“As of Wednesday February 19, 3 373 people who have passed through our ports of entry have had to be placed on self-quarantine. Of these, 2 000 are Zimbabwean students who were studying in China and they are on self-quarantine on the 21 days surveillance to ensure that we detect any symptoms early,” he said.

Dr Moyo urged members of the public to avoid travelling to China at least up until the situation has normalised.

“Let us stop this issue of travelling to China completely. No travelling to China please at this stage, stay in your country and stop shopping. Let us stay in our country; it is by God’s grace that we do not have it here,” he said. — @zinyuke98