Mehluli Sibanda in Nyanga

YOUTH, Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister Kirsty Coventry has applauded Triathlon Zimbabwe for being one of the most orderly local national sports associations that she has ever dealt with since her appointment in 2018.

Speaking at the Bonaqua Troutbeck Africa Triathlon Union Sprint Triathlon African Cup closing dinner at Troutbeck Resort on Saturday, Coventry said in her dealings with the various national sports associations, Triathlon Zimbabwe, led by Demos Koutoungos, is likely the most excellent.

“We have seen as a Ministry, as the sports fraternity working with different national associations and I can honestly say that the triathlon family are probably our best,” Coventry said.

Coventry believes that the other national sports associations can learn a lot from their triathlon counterparts.

“From the leadership that has continued from Rick (Fulton) to Demos (Koutoungos) it is truly exemplary to be able to come and witness an event that is run so smoothly with the professionalism that you have shown today. The rest of the national associations need to follow suit,” she said.

The dinner was also attended by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry Thokozile Chitepo, director of sport Eugenia Chidhakwa and Zimbabwe Olympic Committee president Admire Masenda.

The Zimbabwe junior team was named for next month’s South African Triathlon Championships to be staged in Durban.

This year’s Bonaqua Troutbeck ATU Sprint Triathlon African Cup elite races had participants from Zimbabwe, Egypt, Namibia, South Africa, Mauritius, Russia, Tunisia, Switzerland and Syria. — @Mdawini_29