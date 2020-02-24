By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

It doesn’t make any difference whether you demonstrate or not, because these people (ZANU PF regime) will still kill you and they have got a genocidal mindset, says opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), vice chairman Job ‘Wiwa’ Sikhala.

In an interview with Alpha Media Holdings (AMH)’s Heart and Soul TV, Sikhala said the ZANU PF regime has a capacity of killing dissent, whether you are demonstrating or not.

Sikhala likened the ZANU PF regime to Omar al-Bashir of Sudan and Peter Mutharika of Malawi in terms of dictatorship adding that, “there is nothing that will never come to an end.”

“How many people in Zimbabwe have been killed without demonstrating? Those who have been killed demonstrating are heroes, rather than for you to be killed while you’re seated at home.

“It doesn’t make any sense whether you demonstrate or not, because these people will still kill you. And if you’re not going be careful, we are going to lose more and more people because these people have got a genocidal mindset.

“They love bloodbath, they love spilling blood.

“So, specifically, whether it is a risk or not, but my knowledge is that there is nothing that will never come to an end.

“Go and ask Omar al-Bashir in Sudan. Go and ask Mutharika today in Malawi.

“Omar al-Bashir killed 250 people in Sudan when they were telling him that time is up. But 250 martyrs liberated their country from the dictator,” Sikhala said.

Sikhala has urged citizens to demonstrate against absolutism or risk dying in their homes.

“It is estimated that at the reign of Omar al-Bashir, more than 1,2 million Sudanese were killed by his security agency.

“If we are going to come to the totality of the number of people who this ZANU PF government killed since 1980, they will exceed more than 25 000 people.

“They were killed in their homes. They were abducted in their homes, they were killed point blank,” added Sikhala. Nehanda Radio