AEMG Record Label’s signee, Jonathan Lee Pratt, known in entertainment circles as JzYNo, has released his new single titled: “KpanKpan Me.”

KpanKpan Me released in December 2019, is a love song, and is currently trending in Liberia and taking fans there by storm.

The song featuring Teddyride, a Liberian musician, is equally enjoying airplay on leading radio stations in Ghana.

Jzyno was born in Liberia to a Ghanaian mother and a Portuguese father and set to take the Liberian music industry to the next level.

KpanKpan Me is a perfect blend of fine tunes and vocals produced by KellzBeatz.

JzYNo is widely seen as one of Liberia’s fast rising music sensation.

In 2018, he released a single titled: “Celebrity,” moving on in 2019 to release a couple of songs including “Slow Mo.”