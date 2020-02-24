Mejury Magaya, Midlands Reporter

THREE Zvishavane men have been arrested for allegedly robbing a pastor who doubles as a gold dealer after they got information that he was processing his gold ore.

Lawrence Mbizo (23), Michael Siwela (28) and Thembikhosi Kufa (24) all of Machova Village under Chief Masunda, Zvishavane, allegedly armed themselves with empty beer bottles, a catapult and a machete which they used to rob the man of the cloth.

They appeared before Zvishavane Magistrate Ms Charity Tonongera facing a count of robbery each.

Mbizo, Siwela and Kufa all pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Ms Tonongera remanded them in custody to February 28 for trial.

Prosecutor Mr Tinashe Maponda told the court that on February 20 this year, Mbizo, Siwela and Kufa allegedly got information that Nolwazi Gambiza, a pastor at Faith World Ministries in Zvishavane was processing his gold ore at Chimedza Mine.

“They hatched a plan to steal from him and acting in connivance they armed themselves with empty beer bottles, a catapult and a machete before they proceeded to the mine where they found the complainant,” said Mr Maponda.

The court heard that Mbizo, Siwela and Kufa allegedly approached the complainant, started accusing him of stealing their gold ore.

The trio, Mr Maponda said allegedly pretended to be angry and demanded the gold ore threatening to assault Pastor Gambiza with their weapons.

“Lawrence demanded money from Gambiza so as to have the matter settled. In fear of his life, Gambiza surrendered US$80 to them. However, Mbizo, Siwela and Kufa said the money was too little and forcefully took more money from Gambiza`s hands to make it a total of US$560 before they went away,” he said.

Mr Maponda said the matter was reported to the police leading to the arrest of the trio.