Walter Mswazie Masvingo Bureau

A 68-year-old woman from Rhodene, Masvingo, reportedly strangled her nephew to death with his neck-tie for coming home late from school.

In shame, the granny attempted to commit suicide by poisoning herself.

Modie Chirinda of Carry Street, allegedly pulled Gokomere Primary School pupil, Macdonald Chirinda (13)’s neck tie while reprimanding him for coming home late the previous day.

Upon realising that the boy had lost consciousness, she allegedly took a poisonous substance.

The boy’s body was taken to Masvingo General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem, while the elderly lady was rushed to the same hospital for treatment.

Sources at the hospital yesterday said indications were that she took a poisonous substance and was frothing from the mouth. It is alleged that last Wednesday at around 6am, Chirinda questioned Macdonald as he was about to leave for school.

Before he could respond, she charged towards the boy. Sensing danger, the boy attempted to run away but was grabbed by the neck-tie. He reportedly screamed for help, but the granny would not let go of the neck-tie until he died.

Masvingo police spokesperson Chief Inspector Charity Mazula: “Yes, we received such a report but police are still carrying out investigations to figure out what exactly transpired.

“The case was reported from Rhodene’s Carry Street. It involves an elderly woman and her nephew who was attending Gokomere Primary.”

The elderly woman is still receiving treatment under police guard at Masvingo General Hospital.