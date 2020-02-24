Hazel Marimbiza

Organizations that deal with disability in Zimbabwe have urged the government to ratify the Africa Disability Protocol (ADP), which promotes inclusivity of all persons living with disabilities (PWDs) in all facets of their lives, including education and health.

Zimbabwe is a signatory to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRDP), which has a three-tier disability regime comprising the blind, deaf and the physically-challenged.

Addressing a workshop on the ratification of the protocol in Bulawayo last week, Zimbabwe Down Syndrome Association (ZDSA) National Coordinator, Ms Sibonisiwe Mazula said the UNCRDP is alien to the African region.

She believes UNCRDP is Eurocentric – focusing on European culture or history to the exclusion of a wider view of the world – thus there is need to ratify the ADP, which is designed specifically for the African region.

“We want a policy which does not segregate. The UNCRDP is Eurocentric. For instance, the issue of albinism is not synonymous to them.

“Also in Zimbabwe and other African countries children born with Down syndrome are perceived to be a curse brought upon by ancestors and therefore need to be thrown into rivers or hidden from society. If we have the African protocol ratified then we will have something which is in the African context because in Africa we have traditions and cultures which we abide by so that’s why this protocol most appeals to us,” she said.

Ms Mazula further added that if Zimbabwe is to move towards a disability inclusive and barrier free society by 2030 what better way to show commitment than being one of the countries in signing and ratifying the ADP.

Some of the provisions of the ADP are Article 7, which promotes all PWDs to have equal recognition at law; Article 2- which ensures respect for inherent dignity, Article 17 – grants the right to health, Article 14 – grants the right to live in the community and Article 25 – which grants the right to participate in sport, recreation and culture.

Mr Bonlam Machiha, a ZDSA youth representative said another advantage of ratifying the protocol is that it will enable more PWD’s to be in positions of authority and this will promote the welfare of PWD’s.

“It’s unfortunate that most PWD’s are not found in positions of authority due to a number of hindrances. However, if the protocol is ratified then it would be easier for most PWD’s to be the ones who represent their counterparts. It’s important for PWD’S to represent their counterparts because they better understand each other’s plights,” said Mr Machiha.