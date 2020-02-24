Desmond Nleya, Chronicle Reporter

FIVE new secondary schools and one primary school are under construction in Lupane District, a move meant to address a shortage of schools in the district.

In a telephone interview, Lupane District Co-ordinator Mrs Ennet Sithole said Government was providing funds for the projects.

“We are currently constructing five new secondary schools and one primary school. The projects are being undertaken by council using funds allocated by the Government,” she said.

Mrs Sithole said the district has only 31 secondary schools against a target of 55.

She said shortage of schools is forcing some pupils to walk long distances.

“We are trying hard to open five more secondary schools and one primary school this year to help cut the distance for pupils who walk longer distances to school,” said Mrs Sithole.

Matabeleland North acting provincial education director, Mr Jabulani Mpofu, said the province was in need of more schools.

He said there are some new schools under construction in the province with funding being provided by former students and other organisations.

“There is a shortage of schools in the province. There are three new schools under construction in Tsholotsho with the help of former students and other organisations. We are also negotiating with various partners to help us build more schools,” said Mr Mpofu.

A majority of schools, both primary and secondary, have resorted to hot sitting, as they cannot cope with the increased enrolment. In some instances, pupils in different grades share a single classroom.

“The situation has been compounded by the introduction of the Early Childhood Development (ECD) classes which have seen most pupils under the programme conducting lessons in the open or under temporary sheds. Congestion at schools is partly responsible for the pupils’ poor performance. – @DesmondNdazi