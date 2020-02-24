Yeukai Karengezeka Court Correspondent

HOME Affairs Minister, Kazembe Kazembe and Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga have been jointly slapped with a US$1,1 million lawsuit by a miner who claims that they barred him to operate without a substantive cause.

Francis Mazarura owner of Litalute Gold Mine in Mazowe has dragged the two Government officials to the High Court alleging that their action prejudiced him millions of dollars.

He is claiming that the US$1 169 900 can be payable in Zimbabwean dollars at the prevailing interbank rate on the date of payment, being damages for patrimonial loss suffered.

“The total is made up as follows; US$68 157 for the actual loss suffered by the plaintiff, US$616 000 being prospective loss suffered, US$483 743 needed for the refurbishment of the mine and US$2 000 for geologists’ assessment of the mine,” claims Mazarura.

In his declaration form Mazarura alleges that on March 24 2017, unidentified members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) presumably from Mazowe forced and displaced him and his workers.

He said the police also vandalised some of his property before ordering him out of the claim and without a lawful cause. The police also allegedly took charge of the mine and placed it under day and night surveillance from March 2017 up to sometime in 2019.

Mazarura had to seek clearance from the officer in charge at Mazowe Police Station for him to collect some of his belongings.

It was his submission that sometime late last year police then stopped manning the mine but he did not receive any official communication regarding the development.

He lamented the state of his mine as he discovered that some of his equipment had been removed while some was vandalised because of lack of maintenance over a long period of time.

“As a result of the continuous deprivation of access to the mine, the mine was left abandoned and prone to the extreme changes in weather patterns resulting in extensive damage of the shafts and surrounding mining equipment not to mention items that have been recovered,” Mazarura told the court.