Multiple award-winning artist and Afro-pop star, Oluwatobi Wande Minlah, aka Wande Coal, has released an impressive love song titled, ‘Again’ to kick start his musical journey for 2020.

Wande Coal, like most great musicians, started singing in the teenage choir at his church.

He got his break in the Nigerian entertainment industry as a dancer.

He continued improving on his vocal skills and later got signed by Don Jazzy’s Mo’hits records in 2006.

His first single ‘Ololufe’ has been described as one of the greatest love songs written by a Nigerian.

The newly released single, ‘Again’, produced by Melvitto comes right after the release of his previous record tagged ‘Ode Lo Like’ which was released back in December 2019.

The mid-tempo single ‘Again’ is a validation of the Afropop star’s musical prowess and vocal aptitude.

His vocal strength on the newly released single is a resonance of his hit track and first single, ‘Ololufe’ in 2007.

Thus, it is amazing that the Afropop singer still has the efficacy to produce classic records in spite of the ‘lukewarm’ songs he has been releasing in recent times.

The song begins with a guitar orchestrated sound and swiftly unclasps with a solemn beat following his first verse vocals which is ravishing enough to engage listeners.

The singer, in his lyrics, talks about his undying feelings for his lover, apparently infusing his melodious rhyme to glamorise his profound love for his girlfriend.

Wande Coal’s voice on the song was quite exceptional and clearly unrivalled.

It brings back the good old days when he released songs like ‘My Way’, ‘Superwoman’, ‘Ten Ten’, ‘Private Trips’ and ‘Ololufe’ among other hit songs the music genius has released.

When judging the song by its lyrics, it might not be as great as his single ‘Ololufe’, nor some other hit songs he released years ago but it is evident that the lyrics are cleverly written.

Obviously, the messages conveyed in the song are clear enough for listeners to understand, unlike some Nigerian songs with empty and vague lyrics.

The beats to the song are soft, sublime, smooth and groovy enough not to make the song sound boring to the listeners.

On the flip side, the hook/pre-chorus was repeated on the song, hence making the song sound a little bit weary since both chorus and pre-chorus are repeated word for word with the same tempo.

Although the pre-chorus is considered the best part of the song because of its rhyme pattern.

Without a doubt, ‘Again’ is a commendable one from the music icon who has been in the Nigerian music industry for over a decade. Wande Coal is undeniably a talented R and B singer with a charming voice.

However, for some unknown reasons, the singer since 2015, has not been able to meet up with the standard he created back in 2007. He used to be a singer that every A list artist wanted to feature on their song.

Wande Coal was one of those music stars that does not release songs often but when he does, it’s always a classic.

That does not seem to be the case anymore but hopefully, his forthcoming Extended Play (EP) ‘Realms’ might be all he needs for a major comeback. (NAN)

VANGUARD