ZIMBABWE have retained the same team that represented the country last year in the Davis Cup for the World Group II play-off tie against Syria early next month.

The team is made up of Benjamin Lock, Takanyi Garanganga, Courtney Lock, Mehluli Sibanda and Ethan Sibanda.

It will be led by captain Gwinyai Tongoona.

Zimbabwe were supposed to be the away team but are now hosting the tie since Syria could not stage the match because of security concerns.

The tie is scheduled for March 6 and 7 at Harare Sports Club.

Tongoona said while they have retained the same team, they were also looking into the future which explained the involvement of junior players such as Ethan Sibanda.

“As always, it’s a huge honour to represent Zimbabwe at this level. Hopefully, I can motivate the players to do their best and win this tie.

“We have the same team again as last year. These are the four players currently playing professional tennis.

“There are other players still in university and, hopefully, as they finish, some will be good enough to try and play.

“We also try to involve some of the juniors in training as sparring partners and this benefits and prepares them to be selected in future,” said Tongoona.

He said he was confident they will do well.

“I have confidence in the team. We’ve had some tough matches over the last couple of years and the team will tell you they’ve learned a lot from those ties.

“The team will travel to Harare from their respective tournaments where they are taking part and we will have a week to prepare for the tie,” said Tongoona.

Tennis Zimbabwe manager, Cliff Nhokwara, said the players were expected to meet from March 2 in preparation for the tie.

Zimbabwe are ranked 64th while their opponents are ranked 72.