Ellina Mhlanga, Harare Bureau

TOP karateka, Samson Muripo, says the future looks promising with a lot of upcoming talent in the country that only needs support and nurturing.

The seasoned fighter was speaking on the sidelines of Samson Muripo Karate Challenge Cup at Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex on Friday.

The tournament was held by the Zimbabwe So-kyokushin Karate-Do Organisation to honour and celebrate Muripo’s achievements.

“I really appreciate what the executive of So-kyokushin karate have done as a gesture, so humbling realising what I have been trying to do to develop so-kyokushin karate in Zimbabwe.

“I hope this event will help the continuity of what I have been doing.

“If I am to retire today I am happy that there are people who will take the sport on. But I may retire, maybe in competing, but the real kyokushin karate development is my life.

“The seasoned fighters that I have been grooming they are doing well so far, Justice Mutyoramwendo, Patrick Mangwiro, Lewis Mutyoramwendo, Sly Karidzamimba.

“And I noticed new talent. So, I appreciate the set-up today, it helps me to scout talent and develop it according to my ability and maybe to showcase it to the world,” said Muripo.

In acknowledging Muripo’s contributions in the sport, the karatekas honoured him with a Nissan Tiida, expected to land in the country in a few weeks’ time.

The men’s Open title went to Gift Mundonde while Karidzamimba, who is one of Muripo’s products, won the men’s Under-77kg.

Brian Sabeta claimed the men’s Under-67kg.

The tournament also featured athletes from South Africa, with Zinhle Pretty Makhanya emerging tops in the women’s Open weight division after overpowering Kudakwashe Chakanyuka.

Shihan Tendai Marange also graced the event as well as martial artist Wilfred Mashaya.