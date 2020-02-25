Showbiz Reporter

Two days before songstress Berita releases her Songs in The Key of Love (Sitkol) fourth studio album, she has teased fans with her first collaborative effort with Amanda Black.

Still celebrating the month of love, the song titled Siyathandana had a minute long audio being shared by Berita with most saying they love the tune.

The song is about love that weathers the changing season that defines the passage of time. It is the last song on the 13-track album.

With this forthcoming album, Berita has gone all out after changing the game with Jikizinto, a love gem she released on Valentine’s Day. To show how much work she has put in, her album pre-order is the top-charting pre-release on the South African iTunes chart.

Jikizinto also peaked at number 11 on the South Africa RAMS (Radio Audience Measurement) chart with 22-million impressions between February 14 and 20.

To further hype people ahead of the album release, Berita recently released the album tracklist and revealed her co-collaborators on the project. Featured on the album are Micasa trumpeter Mo-T and her fellow Bulawayo native Bekezela whose self-titled single is still a hit in the new decade.

The tracks are Ndikhawulele, Jikizinto, Ndicel’ikiss, Makoti, Zanemvula, Ndzakurhandza, MaKhumalo ft Bekezela, Blind Folded, Dance in the Rain, Yours, Geleza, Apple of my eye and Siyathandana.

Her management said one thing that is keeping Berita at the top is her phenomenal work ethic and professionalism. “The Assali Music boss keeps a very busy schedule and it’s surprising to hear, through her music, that she has the time to live life, find love and still put into song what we mere mortals struggle to put in words.

“You can tell by the amount of work she put into promoting her album that it’s a passion project and that she has put her whole heart into it,” they said.