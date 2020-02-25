Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS yesterday started revamping training grounds at its clubhouse in a move that will save the club substantial amounts in training fees after securing funding for the project.

Bosso have engaged the Bulawayo City Council’s nursery and parks department to conduct the project, which is set for completion in June.

There are three standard size training grounds at the clubhouse and the first phase started yesterday with tilling of the first pitch and will be followed by compact levelling and lawn planting.

After completion, one field will be reserved for the first team, with the junior teams using the other two fields for their training sessions and home games.

Highlanders spokesperson Ronald Moyo said besides saving on ground rentals for the senior team, the facility will improve their junior development programmes, as players will be exposed to playing on lawn at a tender age.

Highlanders’ first team presently trains at White City Stadium’s B-arena where they pay about $220 per session.

During pre-season, Bosso hold two sessions a day. There is also an additional charge of $996 for every training game that the team plays at White City Stadium.

“Handover of the grounds is expected to be done in about four months.

“The whole idea is for the first team to have unlimited training time to allow for extra and specialised training for strikers, goalkeepers, defenders or midfielders at no cost,” said Moyo.

“The developmental teams that are already training at the clubhouse will also use the revamped grounds, thereby controlling the environment where they play.

“The juniors will also develop well because elements such as sliding or tackling on lawn is different on dusty ground.

“Bounce of the ball is also different on lawn, which will aide in development of our youngsters who train with the hope of being promoted to the first team.”

Highlanders will also rent out one of the grounds to social teams that use the clubhouse as their home to raise money for maintaining the facility. — @ZililoR