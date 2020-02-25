Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE boxers Brandon Denes and Ndabezinhle Phiri progressed to the quarter-finals of the ongoing 2020 African Boxing Olympic Qualification Tournament in Dakar, Senegal.

Denes, who leads the boxing team, was the first Zimbabwean in the ring on Friday when he faced Malian Zakaria Diarra and won by a unanimous 5-0 decision in the lightweight category.

He went on to overwhelm Malawian Henry Mkacha 5-0 yesterday to progress to the quarter-finals in which he faces Fiston Mbaya from the DR Congo today.

Flyweight Phiri was given a bye in the preliminary round of the competition and went on to defeat Jumale Omar Abdi Ali from Somalia 5-0 yesterday to book a quarter-final spot with Teeteh Sulemanu of Ghana today.

Freeman Mabvongwe beat Nestor Nduwangira of Burundi in another 5-0 win and will play in today’s bout with Mokhachane Moshoeshoe from Lesotho.

Arvian Mathe, the Zimbabwe Boxing Federation secretary-general, was impressed with his three boxers and is confident the team will qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in July.

“Selection of the team was good and we selected the best boxers to represent Zimbabwe in Senegal, and in my opinion, the three have got a chance of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics,” Mathe said.

“We had seven boxers that were good and given a chance they were going to perform well in Senegal. Unfortunately, due to the lack of funds, they were left behind.”

Former boxers Alexander Kwangari and Steven Masiyambumbi are coaching the three Zimbabwean pugilists in Senegal.