Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

THE Cheetahs sevens national team finished eighth in the World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series at the end of the second-leg held in Montevideo, Uruguay, at the weekend.

Zimbabwe lost 12-35 to Italy and 12-26 to Japan, but managed to beat Paraguay 31-12 to finish third in their pool.

They progressed to the next stage with Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Uganda, Paraguay, Papua New Guinea and Portugal.

Zimbabwe beat Brazil 21-15 and dismissed Colombia 33-17 to set up a clash with Uganda, which the Cheetahs lost 26-24 to finish the tournament eighth.

Japan were the overall winners with 39 points, followed by Hong Kong with 36 points and Germany with 35 points.

The Cheetahs’ top eight finish guaranteed them a spot in the HSBC 2020 Hong Kong Sevens tournament in October this year.

World Rugby is yet to determine whether the Hong Kong Sevens tournament will serve as a qualifier for the 2021 HSBC World Rugby Series.

The Hong Kong tournament was due to be held in April, but pushed back to October following the deadly Coronavirus outbreak in China.