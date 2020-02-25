Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

FAST-FOOD chain, Chicken Hut, plans to open five more branches as part of its expansion drive that is targeting major markets across the country.

At the moment the fast-food outlet has two branches in Harare and one each in Kwekwe and Gweru respectively.

It now plans to open branches in Bulawayo, Victoria Falls, Beitbridge, Zvishavane and Masvingo.

The company entered into a partnership deal with fuel supplier, Puma in a deal that will see the fast food outlet opening a shop at every Puma garage.

Head of digital marketing Ms Florence Mudzingwa said they were aiming at opening five more branches across the country with two already at advanced stages. Of the five, three will have food sections and coffee shops.

“Chicken Hut is looking at opening a further five more branches this year starting with Victoria Falls, which is already 80 percent complete.

“The branch will also have a coffee shop, which will cater for the Muslim community and will be a first in the country,” she said.

Ms Mudzingwa said more branches were earmarked for Bulawayo, Zvishavane, Masvingo, and Beitbridge.

Chicken Hut has embraced technology in its operations and won a digital marketing accolade late last year at an awards ceremony in Bulawayo.

The firm has launched a diaspora food delivery system, which allows diasporans to order food for their relatives and friends at home.

“We have just launched a diaspora food delivery service, which enables people in the diaspora to order food on their WhatsApp platform and within 45 minutes, the food would have been delivered to their loved ones in Zimbabwe where Chicken Hut has a branch,” she said.

Ms Mudzingwa also said they were looking forward to setting up virtual kitchens in some selected places.

“Zimbabwe has a lot of potential and one has to think outside the box and learn and introduce new concepts that are in line with promoting the food industry.

“We are, therefore, thinking of introducing virtual kitchens for some customers who would prefer delivery over sitting in,” she said.

“In fact this one is in motion and we have already started delivering food in most of our branches, but what we are doing is that we are modernising the concept so that it becomes more digital,” she said.