Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

EIGHTEEN countries registered for the 2020 African Sporting Championship and African Championship of Compak Sporting, a shooting competition that starts in Victoria Falls today.

Africa’s premier target shooting competition is making a return to Zimbabwe for the first time since 2000.

The Zimbabwe Shooting Sport Federation and Clay Target Shooting Association of Zimbabwe are organising the event in collaboration with the Sport and Recreation Commission.

Principal director in the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Benson Dube said the shooting event ratifies Zimbabwe’s re-engagement policy.

“We are having a shooting competition which was last held here in 2000 and its return shows that countries are seeing light in Zimbabwe and how safe the country is. We chose Victoria Falls to correct the wrong impressions about the country and the destination,” said Dube.

“We are trying to attract as many people as possible to Victoria Falls, taking advantage of the ongoing international conference and as a Ministry we are happy with what is happening in our effort of re-engaging so that these people will market our country and attract more tourists.”

He said the government is trying by all means to sell sporting events in marketing the country. Shooting is an exciting sport where participants are tested on accuracy, as they target an object thrown into the air.

The event will take place at the Elephant Hills Golf Course.

Participating countries are Zimbabwe, Namibia, Belgium, South Africa, Ireland, Greece, Canada, Russia, Poland, Czech Republic, United Kingdom, Latvia, Singapore, Hungary, France, Australia, Thailand and Zambia.

One of the organisers Mike Nicholson said entry to the competition was open to anyone affiliated to an association in their respective countries.

He said hosting of the event rotates between northern and southern Africa, with Zimbabwe having hosted it three times before 2000.

“We had to bid for this and we are very proud to be hosting the event, which promises to be fantastic.

“We have world champions and big hitters and it’s a privilege and honour to be bringing them to Zimbabwe as we bring the sport back to the country,” Nicholson said.