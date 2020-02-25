Mejury Magaya, Midlands Reporter

A driver of a Honda CRV died following a head-on collision with a haulage truck after encroaching onto its lane in a failed attempt to turn right in front of the on- coming vehicle.

Acting Midlands provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende confirmed the accident which occurred a few metres from the entrance into The Village Lodge along Gweru-Kwekwe highway.

The Village Lodge is about 5km from the Gweru CBD.

She said the deceased’s body was taken to the Gweru Provincial Hospital mortuary while the haulage truck driver survived without any major injuries.

“I can confirm that we have just attended an accident scene which has claimed one life approximately 5km from the CBD of Gweru. Police are gathering the information of what actually transpired, the cause of the accident and we will give more details once we are done with the investigations,” said Asst Insp Mukwende.

When a Chronicle news crew arrived at the scene, witnesses said the driver of the Honda CRV, who was reportedly speeding, encroached into the lane of the oncoming truck while trying to turn right in front of it.

A witness, Mr George Moyo said the Honda CRV vehicle was coming from Gweru CBD.

“The Honda CRV was speeding and wanted to turn right into the lodge before the Swift haulage truck was coming from the opposite direction.

“The Honda CRV driver turned right in the face of the haulage truck and we heard a huge bang.

“The haulage truck driver lost control of his truck which veered off the road before hitting a tree,” he said.

On Friday, four people died on the spot while the driver of a Honda Fit they were travelling in, was seriously injured when his car collided head-on with a haulage truck as he tried to overtake at a bend about three kilometres from The Village Lodge.