Nkosilathi Sibanda, Business Correspondent

FURNITURE and household electrical appliances maker and retailer, Sofa Hospital, has managed to keep its business afloat despite the prevailing economic challenges through identifying a niche market of restoring old furniture.

Company director, Mr Stanslous Mupundu, said they have noticed a gap in the market, which misses refurbishment of broken-down couches, sofas and beds owing to low disposable income among the majority who could not purchase new furniture.

Sofa Hospital was established two years ago and manufacturers furniture for sale including a wide range of household electrical gadgets.

“Business hasn’t been moving as we would like due to the prevailing economic challenges in the country, which has had an impact on potential consumer buying power.

“However, we have managed to keep our business afloat through restoring old and broken-down sofas, couches, beds and headboards to their original state,” he said.

“Not many people can afford to buy new furniture, thus, we have seen most of them bringing their property for repairs at our Belmont factory.

“We have picture galleries showing the original state at which most of the furniture would have been delivered to us in and after we have worked on it. We also offer free deliveries within the city.”

Mr Mupundu said the company also does re-upholstery and remodifying of vintage furniture.

“Most people are fond of vintage furniture but due to wear and tear most of it surely deteriorates but we have the expertise to modify such furniture or re-upholster it to its original state.

“One can also bring their own designs for couches or sofas, which they will have downloaded on internet and we manufacture for them.

“We have a big show room at the factory site and another smaller one at our newly opened shop in the CBD to showcase the work we have done,” said Mr Mupundu.

He said the company has clients from across Matabeleland region and has also provided furniture for upmarket bars in the City of Kings as well as a number of health institutions.

The company employs 30 people at both its factory and two retail outlets located in the Central Business District.