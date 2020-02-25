Fungai Muderere, Senior Sports Reporter

CHICKEN Inn FC have included their latest acquisition Leroy Ndlovu in the 36-member delegation that leaves today for a three-day invitational tournament in Blantyre, Malawi.

The Gamecocks were initially scheduled to leave Bulawayo yesterday and sleepover in Harare before proceeding to Malawi via Tete Province in Mozambique, but decided to head straight to their destination.

“Our new signing Leroy Ndlovu is also part of the travelling team. He is now a Chicken Inn player and we are happy that he managed to sign the contract just before our trip to Malawi,” said Chicken Inn secretary-general Tawengwa Hara.

“The essence of this trip is team bonding as well as measuring the level of preparedness. Remember we have got a number of players that joined us and this is a chance for them to know about the team’s culture as well as bond with their new teammates.”

Ndlovu (28) was the 2019 Zifa Northern Region Division One top scorer, with 20 goals for police outfit ZRP FC.

He becomes the eighth player to join the Gamecocks, who are eager to challenge for the title.

They also signed Brian Muza from Zifa Southern Region Division One side Talen Vision a fortnight ago.

Muza was runner-up in the legue’s top goal scorers’ chart with 14 goals, just one shy of golden boot winner Grey Kufandada.

Chicken Inn will play three games against Malawi champions Nyasa Big Bullets, who are coached by former Dynamos and Warriors’ gaffer Callisto Pasuwa, UD Songo from Mozambique and Be Forward Wanderers of Malawi. – @FungaiMuderere