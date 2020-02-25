Nomvelo Siziba, Victoria Falls Reporter

Sadc countries have been called upon to harmonise fuel standards to enhance intra-regional trade and avoid economic loss among other negative environmental effects and diseases.

Speaking at the recent Regional Energy Regulators Association of Southern Africa (RERA) annual conference and general meeting here, director of liquid fuels and gas in the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority, Ms Alinafe Mkavea, said vehicular emissions have been a key source of urban air pollution in most African cities and Sadc countries need to work towards producing clean fuels and efficient vehicles to reduce air pollution and its attendant negative effects.

“Vehicular emissions produce a lot of air pollution in urban areas. The Sadc region needs to produce clean fuel to avoid deaths caused by air pollution and environmental effects, which lead to global climate change and economic loss,” said Ms Mkavea.

She said for the Sadc region to reduce particulate matter (PM) emissions from vehicles, they should introduce low-sulphur fuels as these are needed for effective operation of cleaner vehicles.

“Sadc region needs to introduce low-sulphur fuels — fuels with no more than 50 parts per million sulphur, and ideally 10 or 15 ppm. Low-sulphur fuels are necessary for the introduction and effective operation of cleaner vehicles and emission control technology. This combination of clean fuels and vehicles will have major health benefits and deliver substantial climate benefits from reduction of black carbon,” said Ms Mkavea.

She also said countries in Sadc have an obligation towards use of clean fuels. This has been shown by seven countries in the region that have adopted 50ppm (parts per million) sulphur fuels.

The countries in the region that have adopted 50ppm sulphur fuels include, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Eswatini, Lesotho, South Africa and Botswana.

“Zambia’s diesel standards are at 5 000ppm but also imports some 500ppm fuels, mainly for their mining industry,” said Ms Mkavea.

“Advances in fuel quality mean cars can be made cleaner and more efficient thereby lowering emissions of carbon monoxide (CO), nitrogen oxides (NOx), sulphur dioxide (SO2). This in turn leads to better air quality and will lower the risk of dangerous climate change.” —@-nomvelosiziba.