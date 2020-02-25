Bongani Ndlovu ,Showbiz Correspondent

Zimdancehall duo, Judgement Yard will be making their way to Bulawayo in April for one of the biggest meets of the genre in the city as part of their tour of Zimbabwe.

The duo of Etherton and DJ Flevah is billed to perform at the Vista on April 4. What will be interesting about this show is the line-up which has Zimdancehall stars from the City of Kings as well as hip-hop artistes. Senko, Jah Practice, Seh Child, Jah Cyclone and Buffalo King will be on the Zimdancehall side while Rockie Doub and K Breezy will bring hip-hop flavour. Contemporary musician Master Zhoe will also be in the mix.

The show which is being organised by DTL Records will also serve as a birthday party of its spokesperson, bouncer Terminator Makoni.

DTL Records head Dee Nosh said this will be Judgement Yard’s first performance at The Vista.

“Preparations for the show are going on well with the duo excited to be performing at The Vista for the first time,” Dee Nosh said.

Before performing in Bulawayo, Judgement Yard will perform in Masvingo at Club Liquids on March 7. Thereafter, they will travel to Gweru for another show at Club Excite on April 3 and then head to Bulawayo.

Dee Nosh said it will be a double celebration as they celebrate Makoni’s birthday.

“Terminator has been part of us for a long time. Besides holding fort in Bulawayo, he has helped us with many events around the country as a bouncer and event promoter. It’ll be a great thing for us to celebrate him with the Bulawayo show,” he said.