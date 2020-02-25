Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

A GANG of 10 armed robbers attacked a businessman at his homestead in Gwanda and fled with R15 000 and US$275.

Four of the suspects Loveness Nyathi (34), Savious Sibanda (30) and Luckmore Siziba (21) all from Makwe area in Gwanda and Mbonisi Moyo (30) from Mpopoma Suburb in Bulawayo were not asked to plead when they appeared briefly before Gwanda magistrate, Mrs Nomagugu Sibanda facing a robbery charge.

They were remanded in custody to March 3.

More to follow . . .