Andile Tshuma, Chronicle Reporter

MAPHISA growth point in Matobo District, Matabeleland South province has gone for six months without electricity with hospitals, schools, farmers and businesses being the hardest hit.

A nearby business centre has reportedly gone for about three years without power.

The major cause of the challenge has been copper cable theft.

Local leaders have since called for replacement of copper cables with aluminium power lines.

Copper cables were stolen sometime last year, however, the replacement process seems to have hit multiple snags.

Nurses at Maphisa General hospital said they had resorted to working at hospital wards by candlelight, which they said was not safe and unsustainable as candles had become expensive.

More to follow . . .