Jesse Ncube, Chronicle Reporter

A VICTORIA Falls man kidnapped his neighbour’s six-year-old son and went on to stab the father after he enquired about his child’s whereabouts.

This was heard when Shepherd Dube (36) of Mkhosana suburb appeared before magistrate, Ms Rangarirai Gakanje to answer to a charge of assault.

Dube stabbed Mr Ntshumayelo Moyo (33) with a knife several times on the face, shoulder, lower right arm and on his back.

This was after Moyo went to Dube’s house to enquire about his missing child’s whereabouts.

Dube pleaded guilty to assaulting Moyo and was sentenced to six months in prison.

Another three months for a previous offence were brought to effect.

Dube will serve an effective nine months in prison.

In his defence, Dube denied kidnapping Moyo’s child saying the child followed him to his house when he saw him.

He said he stabbed the complainant in self-defence after he attacked him with a knobkerrie.

“I did not kidnap his child, but the child followed when he saw me carrying a radio where I was playing music,” said Dube.

He told the court that the complainant attacked him first with a knobkerrie, accusing him of having kidnapped his child and therefore stabbed him in defence.

Prosecuting Mr Jacob Kuzipa said Dube assaulted Moyo on January 27 at around 7PM at the latter’s house.

“On the 27th of January 2020 at around 1900hrs, the accused person went to the complainant’s house and took the complainant’s child aged six years without his consent.

“The complainant returned home from Hwange and was told by his wife that their child was taken by the accused,” said Mr Kuzipa

The court heard that the complainant proceeded to the accused’s house to collect his child and found the accused at the house and asked about his child’s whereabouts.

“A misunderstanding arose between the two and the accused then stabbed the complainant with a knife on the face, shoulder, lower right arm and on his back, “ said Mr Kuzipa.

A report was made to the police leading to Dube’s [email protected]_jay