Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

The country’s representatives at the Old Mutual Amazing Voices singing competition are having a tough time as another group, Rhema from Harare were eliminated from the competition on Sunday.

This comes after another local group, Focus Acapella was chucked out last week.

The pop group which performed Bruno Mars’ hit song, Just the Way You Are, clearly failed to impress the judges with Ghana’s Rhythm Ambassadors and South Africa’s Afrikariz being given the nod to proceed to the next round.

Their performance which was shown on Zambezi Magic (DStv channel 162) started with vocals which were off key and the judges were all in agreement that the group was not ready to participate on such a level of the show which is nearing its finals.

One of the judges, Ammara Brown said although it was clear the group had more to offer, their choreography, song choice and vocal arrangements made them fail to impress. “I think what failed you guys today was the song choice. Your performance started off bumpy with poor choreography and the choice of vocal arrangements also let you down,” said Ammara after the group’s performance.

Ralf Gum, a German musician who was one of the judges on Sunday concurred with Ammara.

“The beginning really was off so it wasn’t your best performance today,” he said.

In the previous rounds, the group had been doing well, leaving the judges impressed and it was hoped that they would make it to the finals. With two Zimbabwean groups already eliminated, only one local, Family Voices, a gospel group from Bulawayo, is left in the race for the US$100 000. Afrikariz who won the golden voice for the night, their second time winning, are doing very well so far, putting South Africa, the host country on the map. For being adjudicated the golden voice, they will open the show this coming Sunday. – @waynecas