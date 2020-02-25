Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Metropolitan Rugby Football Board (BMRFB) are targeting schools and tertiary institutions as catchment areas to develop the women’s game in the province.

Speaking after two women’s five-a-side teams featured as curtain raisers in Saturday’s BMRFB Under-21 league at Hartsfield Ground, the provincial chairman Craig Change said they seek to lure more women to play the game.

“We are happy that ladies’ rugby is taking shape as they played a curtain raiser match, but we have to reach out to schools and tertiary institutions to get more ladies playing rugby.

“There are a lot of women who love rugby and the onus is on us to keep the momentum on the development programmes we are rolling out to attract more ladies,” said Change.

“As for the lads, our future is bright and we need to continue fine-tuning them to become sought after superstars.”

Despite lack of resources, BMRFB have drawn up an audacious programme aimed at reviving rugby in the city.

The league’s spokesperson Simba Dangah indicated that women’s rugby recruitment will not only be limited to schools and tertiary institutions.

“At the weekend we had 10 ladies who came and played a-five-aside training run.

“We would like to invite the ladies from all walks of life to come and join ladies’ teams, as they train under the watchful eyes of coaches George Mukorera and Rueben Kumpasa.

“Even the ladies who just want to get fit and stay healthy are free to join our rugby ladies and they might be enticed to play the game,” said Dangah.

Meanwhile, Matabeleland Warriors hammered Highlanders 84-6 in Saturday’s boys’ Under-21 league match, with Warriors’ double try-scorer Cain Mathema emerging as man-of-the-match. Mathema converted both tries.

Other Warriors’ scorers were Tawanda Takawira (six tries), Keith Nyathi and Tinashe Hwede with a try each, Emilio Wilson (two tries and two conversions), Nicolas Chipanje (two tries) and Glenn Maseko, who made three conversions.

Two penalties converted by Bulisani Ncube were face savers for Highlanders.

In the other match, Old Miltonians, inspired by Jaina Mathuwila’s two tries, beat Bulldogs 22-13. Bheki Moyo, Nomvelo Siwela and Nhlalo Moyo each had a try for OMs. – @ZililoR