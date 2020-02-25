Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS’ fans will catch a glimpse of their 2020 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League squad when Bosso take on army side Black Rhinos in a friendly match on Sunday.

The match, which is subject to PSL clearance and availability of either Barbourfields Stadium or Luveve Stadium, is likely to draw a big crowd.

Bosso supporters are itching for a good start to the season under new coach Mark Harrison, who replaced Pieter de Jongh last month.

“We are working on a number of friendly matches, as we get ready for the start of the season. Our wish is for the match to be played in Bulawayo, but this is subject to the availability of a venue as well as clearance from the PSL,” said Ronald Moyo, Highlanders’ spokesperson.

Bosso, who say they have assembled 95 percent of their squad, will use the friendly match to prepare for the Castle Challenge Cup season opener against league champions FC Platinum set for Barbourfields Stadium on March 14.

The Castle Challenge Cup is contested between Castle Lager PSL champions and winners of the Chibuku Super Cup.

Highlanders are targeting two friendlies before the Castle Challenge Cup.

Bosso retained the bulk of their 2019 squad, but lost midfielder Denzel Khumalo to FC Platinum and McClive Phiri to South African Premiership outfit Bidvest Wits. The duo left as free agents following the expiry of their contracts.

Midfielder Munyaradzi Chitambwe and striker Peter Nyirenda also parted ways with the Bulawayo giants.

Veteran strikers Mkhokheli Dube and former Kaizer Chiefs’ Mitchell Katsvairo, former Caps United goalkeeper Chris Mverechera and right-back Collin Mujuru have been training with Highlanders, but information regarding their status hasn’t been forthcoming.

Defender Cardwell Gavaza and forward Muziwakhe Dlamini look set to be promoted into the first team and could be given a run against Rhinos. — @ZililoR