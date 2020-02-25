BIRMINGHAM. — Jack Grealish says Aston Villa’s travelling army of fans can inspire Dean Smith’s side to victory at Wembley — just as they did last May.

Zimbabwe international midfielder, Marvelous Nakamba, who was recalled into the starting XI in the 0-2 loss in the league to Southampton on Saturday, is set to feature in that final.

Villa will be backed by over 33 000 fans in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Manchester City having sold out their allocation of tickets last week, while a small number remain on sale for the City end.

The trip to the national stadium is one Villa have made frequently in recent years — this being their third match at Wembley in as many seasons.

City are also regulars having lifted five cup trophies underneath the arch since 2014, but Grealish thinks Villa can tap into the backing they will receive from the stands.

“We can use that experience (of the play-off final vs Derby),” he told the EFL website. “Plenty of us are still here in the squad, so we’ll bring that win into the final.

“We’re all really looking forward to it, and I mean everyone — it’s a big day out for the club and the fans. Hopefully, we can put a smile on their faces.

“Everyone knows what the Villa fans are like and how good they are. At Wembley last year, they played a massive part, and I have no doubt they’ll be loud and proud again at the weekend. It’s up to us to give them something to shout about.”

Villa, going in search of their first silverware since 1996, are rated as 18/1 outsiders with some bookies but Grealish said:

“We have a good team, a good squad, a good dressing room. The staff are brilliant here too; everyone plays a part, and it helps.

“From the manager down to the players and the staff, there’s a team spirit, and it can only help on days like these.

“Our WhatsApp group, “Ty’s Mortgages’, is still going strong! Everyone knows about Tyrone Mings’ past (as a mortgage advisor) and he’s spoken about it a fair bit.

“It’s just a bit of banter between the lads, really. Little things like that help the team spirit.”

Villa manager, Dean Smith, said that some of his players had “played their way out” of the Carabao Cup final after the defeat at Southampton.

Villa have also suffered three straight defeats as they prepare to face EFL Cup holders Manchester City at Wembley.

“My feelings are embarrassment with the performance,” said Smith. “The thing that hurts me the most is a lack of fight.

“They’ve let themselves down with their own personal performances. We got beaten and deservedly so.

“Our quality just wasn’t there. Some of them have played their way out of a cup final.”

The two sides were level on points when they last met in December, with Villa outside the relegation zone on goal difference and Southampton inside it.

Since losing to Saints, Villa have won three league games and each was followed by defeat in their next league game.

But they failed to build on the momentum he provided and needed a goal-line block by Kortney Hause to prevent Southampton sealing victory sooner than they did.

So instead of gaining a morale boost before next week’s final, Villa fans are fearing a repeat of last month’s 6-1 drubbing by City — followed by the growing prospect of an immediate return to the Championship.

Ashley Preece, the BirminghamLive reporter for Villa, said he expects five players — goalkeeper Pepe Reina, Frederick Guilbert, Ezri Konsa, Douglas Luiz and El Ghazi — to be dropped for the Cup final.

Preece expects Nakamba to play in that final.

“Guilbert was arguably Villa’s worst player at Southampton. He didn’t look right at all and winger Moussa Djenepo had a field day against him,’’ Preece wrote.

“Afterwards, the wing-back took to Instagram, posting this candid message: “Sad about my s**t performance! Sad about the final result . . . Work work work work!!!’

“When Smith dropped that “players have played themselves out” quote I think Guilbert’s right up there to be dropped at Wembley.

“Like Reina, Guilbert was rash and incredibly sloppy in possession, failing to pick a five-yard pass.

“Smith will, by the looks of it, opt for experience with Ahmed Elmohamady at right-back or right wing-back. After all, the Egyptian’s sublime pass found Trezeguet for the semi-final winner at Villa Park.’’ — BirminghamLive/BBC Sport.