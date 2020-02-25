TeeMak promotions who are hosting Zimbabwe’s first ever One House Zimbabwe reality show have said they are raring to go with auditions set to commence soon.

Launching the show in Harare last weekend, Teemak Promotions boss Taona Osward Chipunza, popularly known as TeeMak said the show which is similar to Big Brother, is expected to kick off in October/November with the winner set to pocket US$50 000.

He said the show will run for a month and is open to those between the ages of 21 and 30.

“The show will be broadcast live just like Big Brother. We want to give the younger generation an opportunity to shine hence the show will be restricted to those between 21 and 30 years old,” TeeMak said.

Just like Big Brother Africa, TeeMak said the location of the house will be kept secret.

“The housemates will be in the house for close to a month and we’ll not reveal its location. But I can guarantee you that it’s already under construction and it’ll have some of our local celebrities and musicians to spice the show.”

Auditions, TeeMak said will be conducted by a team that has already been put in place.

“We’ve set a team which will help with the auditions and once the show has begun, we’ll create voting platform which will be user friendly for everyone,” TeeMak said.

Asked if Zimbabwe was ready for such a show considering that it requires a lot of money to host it from the house’s construction, cameras, prize money and platform to air the show among others, the Teemak Promotions boss said they were capable. “We’ve done our thorough research on what needs to be done and what’s required to host such a show. Right now, we’re busy with various meetings and planning of the show which is scheduled to begin by October-November.

“We’re capable as we have the money. We don’t need sponsors for now, but maybe partners.”

TeeMak said they have since engaged the Ministry of Home Affairs to help them engage other relevant authorities for the show’s hosting.

However, this is not the first time locals have attempted hosting such a show. It remains to be seen if this one will kick off. – Harare Bureau/Showbiz Reporter