Leonard Ncube

Zimbabwe is committed to implementing political, economic and legislative reforms as part of efforts to escalate sustainable socio-economic development initiatives, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said.

Officially opening the sixth Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development in Victoria Falls on Tuesday, President Mnangagwa said through the engagement and reengagement agenda, Zimbabwe is determined to see through the IMF Staff Monitored Program which supports the reform process, which is being done without the requisite external financial support as is the norm.

He said Zimbabwe vision 2030 directly addresses the aspirations highlighted by the SDGs and Agenda 2063.

More details to follow…