Fast-rising traditional gospel crooner Mambo Dhuterere has revealed intricate details of his relationship with Jah Prayzah who refused to feature on his song to avoid interrupting his budding career.

Dhuterere made the remarks in a heartfelt tribute to Jah Prayzah, further highlighting how the Kutonga Kwaro singer believed in his unique style and sound.

“OK, let me tell you a little story of what he did before my fame. He got my contacts from Plot Mhako when l was in Botswana, he App me and all he did was encouraging me that the music is good, it just need to get to people. He had much faith that people will like it. Hearing this from a person like him gave me strength. Him saying when you come to Zimbabwe feel free to come and see me, ndakabva ndatoti kuna madam tomorrow we’re going to Zimbabwe.

“We came and saw him, and he requested to help us market the songs that we already had, but l told him l had some new songs which we could record. Ipapo ipapo he asked DJ Tamuka to record us for free. That’s how we did #Manuwero Dare Guru track,” he said.

Dhuterere also spoke of how disappointed he was when Jah Prayzah turned down a request of the two’s collaboration.

“I was dreaming he would feature on one of the tracks but he said to me, This music is good, believe me, with or without me irikunorira, if l feature, you will never have value in this industry, people will think ndini ndakubatsira yet you are good yourself, you have my word, after this album, we can do a song together anytime. Zvakadhibhowa ipapo but now l will honour his words forever.” wrote Dhuterere on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Jah Prayzah is set to release his next album, Hokoyo, April 3.