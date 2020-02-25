THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has configured the Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA) to accept the clearance of designated goods where levies are payable partly in foreign and local currency. The move is set to minimise technical challenges Zimbabweans, especially importers, have been facing in processing the customs and excise clearance of goods in line with Statutory Instrument (SI) 252A of November 2018. Under the SI specified goods are levied excise duty in local and while customs duty is charged in foreign currency. According to the country’s laws, customs duty is levied on imported goods in terms of

the Customs and Excise Act [Chapter 23:02], while excise duty is levied on certain locally manufactured goods, and other imported goods falling under the Excise Tariff even if they are entered under Trade Agreements. Additionally, applicable rates of Customs and Excise Duties are set-out in the Customs Tariff Handbook, which is published in the form of a statutory instrument. In a statement on Sunday, Zimra said it was important for importers and customs clearing agents to take note of the new clearance system. “There have been technical challenges regarding the clearance of goods where duties to be paid are a combination of foreign currency and local currency on one Bill of Entry,” said the tax authority. “The excise duty is payable in local currency and the customs duty is payable in foreign

currency.

“In light of this, the ASYCUDA system has been configured to accept clearance of designated excisable goods where amounts payable are charged in foreign currency and part in local currency. “All importers or clearing agents are directed to register two bills of entry on the importation of designated excisable goods, where both excise and customs duties are due. The two declarations are EXC2 and IM4”. According to Zimra, under the new order, the EXC2 is registered first to collect the local excise while the IM4 will then be registered to collect the customs duty in foreign currency and has been configured to exclude the local excise duty. The Revenue Authority also said modalities had been put in place to ensure that the excise