Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Economic Policy Analysis Unit (Zeparu) in partnership with the Zimbabwe Reconstruction Fund have called for research proposals for advanced policy-focused poverty analysis in the country using national household survey micro-data.

The micro-data is obtainable from the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency.

The initiative which is being coordinated by Zeparu with funding from Zimbabwe Reconstruction Fund (Zimref) is managed by the World Bank.

In a statement, Zeparu said the purpose of the call was to produce a series of high-quality policy-focused papers on poverty-related issues that are driven by evidence, and have a clear policy message and influence the policy debate of the country.

“The idea is also that findings feed into the preparation of the new National Development Plan (NDP),” reads part of the statement.

It said the proposals will be focused on six thematic areas that are expected to be addressed and these include; agricultural subsidies, productivity, rural incomes and poverty; household vulnerability to weather/health shocks and the performance of safety nets and health care subsidies and nutrition and food security.

In addition, the proposals will also focus on gender and disability dimension of poverty and including human capital, multi-dimensional poverty, spatial poverty traps and fiscal policy; welfare impacts of transfers and international remittances and changes over time.

“While the call is open to Zimbabwean and non-Zimbabwean researchers, priority will be given to research teams that are led by Zimbabwean researchers and that collaborate with an official from Zimstat and an official from a relevant Government ministry,” said Zeparu.

“This will facilitate partnerships between researchers and the Government in the production of policy-relevant research outputs.

“Similarly, involving Zimstat officials in the research team will help promote a good understanding of the data, among others.”

Zeparu said additional weighting will be given to research proposals that demonstrate a strong policy focus and potential to influence policy.

All selected research teams will be engaged as World Bank consultants under the World Bank procurement rules and general conditions of contract for operational consulting services. — @pridesinstinctz