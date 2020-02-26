Initiate your order by sending a message to the Chicken Hut’s WhatsApp number (+27657067944)

Select your order from the menu

Provide the delivery address, contact name and your email address

Receive payment link via email

After payment is received, the order is processed and delivered

We have just launched a diaspora food delivery service, which enables people in the diaspora to order food on their WhatsApp platform and within 45 minutes, the food would have been delivered to their loved ones in Zimbabwe where Chicken Hut has a branch. Florence Mudzingwa – Chicken Hut Head of Digital Marketing

The service was inspired by companies such as Uber and Airbnb – both huge companies relying on the internet and technology to increase their global reach.

At the time of writing the Food Delivery Service will be available in Harare, Gweru and Kwekwe – the only locations where Chicken Hut is present. Chicken Hut recently announced that they will open more branches in Bulawayo, Victoria Falls, Masvingo and Zvishavane and when these branches open the Food Delivery Service will then be availed to all those cities and towns.

The Food Delivery Service by Chicken Hut seems logical for a number of reasons. Whilst disposable income isn’t easily available for many local households, diasporan family and friends will have enough disposable income to buy meals food for people back home.

For Chicken Hut as a business, this is also a way to avoid the economic chaos at home and earn some valuable foreign currency.

Chicken Hut representatives we spoke to also confirmed that the food company is also working on an application that will debut in the near future.