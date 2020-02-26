By Vanessa Mhizha

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa on Tuesday threw caution to the wind after she ordered her driver to pursue a speeding Zupco bus at the 370 kilometre peg near Shangani, Zim Morning Post has learnt.

The First Lady went on to confront the speeding Zupco driver in an incident that occurred around 4pm.

In an exclusive interview with Zim Morning Post, Auxillia told of how she had spotted a speeding Zupco bus along the Bulawayo-Shangani Road.

She instructed her driver to flash several times, signalling the bus to stop. The driver ignored, she said.

“I saw a Zupco bus speeding as if it was in a race,” Auxillia told Zim Morning Post.

“I was shocked at the speed at which it was traveling at. I instructed my driver to flash the bus notifying it to stop but to no avail. It continued moving at its despicable speed,” she said.

“I quickly instructed my driver to go in hot pursuit of the bus. My vehicle overtook the bus and we had to flag it down from in front of it. The driver then stopped,” she explained.

The First Lady asked the driver to get out of the bus and explain why he was over-speeding, putting lives at risk.

“I was angry at the driver. I asked him why he was putting passengers’ lives at risk,” she said.

Moyo Hombarume, the driver of the Zupco bus number 596, could not look the First Lady in the eye after he was confronted.

The First Lady said she went on to contact the Harare Zupco headquarters to ascertain the qualifications of the named driver.

She said passengers should urge their drivers not to put their lives at risk through over-speeding and reckless driving.

Attempts to get a comment from Zupco bus company were in vain.

This comes after Zim Morning Post recently reported that the Bulawayo Zupco depot had fired 40 drivers citing they were not qualified to be bus drivers.

The Passenger Association of Zimbabwe President Tafadzwa Goliath last week said Zupco drivers were being reckless on the highway and not following road signs and regulations. Zim Morning Post