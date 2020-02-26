Brenda Zinyuke, Court Reporter

TWO Bulawayo fraudsters who walked into a police trap have each been jailed for four years for duping a man of US$3 500 by selling him a residential stand using the stand owner’s fake national identity document.

Stancilus Phiri (45) and Richard Ncube (63) both of Iminyela Flats duped Mr Shepherd Nkomo (53) of Cowdray Park suburb who wanted to buy a residential stand for his son.

The duo misrepresented to Mr Nkomo that they were selling stand number 21647 in Pumula South suburb which was registered in the name of Mr Pikirai Muchaona (53) of Cowdray Park suburb.

They sold the stand for US$4000 and Mr Nkomo paid them US$3 500 and started building at the stand, before the stand owner raised alarm. The two were arrested when they approached Mr Nkomo to collect the remaining $US500.