Brenda Zinyuke/Rutendo Ngara, Court Reporters

A HARARE fraudster has appeared in court for allegedly duping a Bulawayo man of over RTGS$170 000 on the pretext that he wanted him to source local currency on his behalf in exchange for United States dollars.

Malvin Mutanda alias Gerald Magaya (33) of Kambuzuma suburb who claimed to be a brother to Prophet Walter Magaya, allegedly duped the man whose name and residential address was not revealed in court.

Mutanda who claimed to work for an unnamed non-governmental organisation (NGO) was in the company of an unidentified accomplice who is still at large when they allegedly defrauded the complainant….

More to follow . . .