Showbiz Reporter

ZIMDANCEHALL chanter Killer T is excited to be performing in Kwekwe this weekend after two years.

The artiste who recently released a music video, Hazvigone, which has been trending on YouTube said he was excited to be performing at The Lit this Saturday.

The Bvunza Tinzwe hit-maker through his manager Kudzai “Supa” Biston said he was excited to be performing in Kwekwe as it had been a while since he last performed there.

“I haven’t been in Kwekwe in a while as I was last there almost two years ago. I enjoy performing there as the city has always given us a good reception,” Killer T said. Fans of the artiste in Kwekwe, Killer T said, will be lucky as they will get to sample singles from his forthcoming album.

The album, a follow up of his singles collection last year, is due for release later this year. Joining Killer T will be UK-based dancehall DJ, Kivo Santana as well as Bantuman and Stallion Gangster. Show organiser, DJ Fydale who will be co-hosting the show with MC Shaddy said all was in place for the event.

“Preparations are going well. Even if he comes today, we’ll be ready to host him.

“It’s been years since Killer T performed in the city and we’re happy to be hosting him,” DJ Fydale said.