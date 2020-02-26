Leonard Ncube and Farirai Machivenyika in Victoria Falls

PRESiDENT Mnangagwa yesterday briefly visited the Elephant Hills Golf Course to watch a target shooting competition at the 2020 African Sporting Championship and African Championship of Compak Sporting that began in Victoria Falls yesterday.

The President, who had officially opened the 6th Session of the Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development (AFRFSD) in the resort town, was taken through demonstrations of the sport by Zimbabwe Shooting Federation president Mike Nicholson.

He was accompanied by Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister Kirsty Coventry and Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Sibusiso Moyo.

After a few minutes of the demonstration, President Mnangagwa was presented a token of appreciation by Minister Coventry and Hamilton.

Officially opening the shooting event on Monday night, Minister Coventry said the sport, which made a return to Zimbabwe after being halted in 2000, is an opportunity for the country to showcase and develop sport tourism.

“Hosting of this event shows commitment and good governance by the federation. Very few national federations can do what you have done here. This is an opportunity for the country to market itself through sport,” said Minister Coventry.

Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs Minister Richard Moyo said hosting of the shooting event marks the advent of major sporting events to Victoria Falls.

“We welcome the sport in Matabeleland North as it will develop sport tourism,” he said.

Participants from 18 countries are taking part in the event that will end on Saturday.

Hosting of the event rotates between northern and southern Africa. Zimbabwe hosted it three times before 2000.