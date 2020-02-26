Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

SPORTS directors of tertiary institutions, primary and secondary schools will converge at Mazvikadei resort in Mashonaland West for a two-day annual conference organised by the Sports Leaders Instiute of Zimbabwe (Sliz) on Friday.

Russell Mhiribidi, the Sliz president, said the weekend getaway will equip the sports directors with necessary skills that complement Government’s plans of cultivating and nurturing talent from the grassroots as well as setting career paths for academically challenged children that are good in sport.

The sports directors will also learn how to apply for scholarships, with Sliz having formed a partnership with West Virginia University of the United States of America.

“We are getting all our sports directors to come together to shape the way for the gruelling season. Come on directors and let us make 2020 the best sporting year as we kickstart the new sporting decade with exciting topics to be covered,” said Mhiribidi.

“This workshop will address topics like sports department annual planning, technological revolution and its application in sports management as well as sport scholarships with the focus on athlete profiling. Remember, the sports industry has grown globally and for Zimbabwe to catch up, we need to have proper profiling of these athletes at a tender age and help them achieve their dreams. Sports directors have a role to play in the development of Zimbabwe’s sports industry,” he said.

Sliz has also invited the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) officials to the workshop. – @ZililoR