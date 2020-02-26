Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Under-18 rugby sevens team will play in the annual Capricorn Group Rugby Sevens tournament at Windhoek Gymnasium Private School in Namibia on Friday.

The team held a rugby camp at Heritage School in Harare that was conducted by head coach Shaun De Souza and his assistant Leonid Chambuya.

“The team had an impressive 19-day training camp spread over six camps as part of the selection and build up to the Capricorns Sevens tournament. This is the best preparation a junior team has had,” said Zimbabwe Rugby Union in a statement.

The Young Cheetahs will face defending champions South Africa, Germany, Kenya, Botswana and Namibia.

They have featured in the event since its inception in 2017 and South Africa have dominated the competition by winning every edition.

The Young Sables will play Germany, South Africa and Botswana on Friday and complete their matches on Saturday by playing against Kenya and Namibia.

The top two teams in the tourney will contest the final, with third and fourth place finishers battling it out in the plate final, while fifth and sixth placed teams will play the bowl final on Saturday.

The tournament offers a development platform for players.