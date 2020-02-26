Brenda Zinyuke, Court Reporter

A MAN from Bulawayo has appeared in court for allegedly damaging his ex-girlfriend’s property and assaulting her after finding her with another man.

Brian Ncube (27) of Emganwini suburb allegedly damaged a pot, a sofa and a Nokia 210 cellphone all valued at $1 470 belonging to Ms Gugulethu Sithole (25) of the same suburb after he had gone to drop off their daughter at the woman’s place of residence.

Ncube allegedly caught his girlfriend red handed with another man only to learn that she had moved on without informing him.

This angered him and he allegedly used a silver pot to assault Ms Sithole’s unidentified boyfriend who was sitting on the sofa leading to the damage.

Ncube also slapped Ms Sithole on the face, punched her three times on the head and kicked her once on the stomach before stepping on her phone.

He pleaded not guilty to physical abuse and malicious damage to property charges when he appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Ms Gladmore Mushove.

He told the court that his girlfriend had moved on without telling him.

“I didn’t know that she had moved on because she kept asking me to come and pick her up from town after work as she stated that she was afraid.

“She had also promised to move in with me at the end of last month so I am surprised as to how she could have possibly moved on without telling me,” Ncube said.

Ms Sithole countered Ncube’s claims stating that they broke up sometime in December last year and the only communication they had was with regards to their six-year-old daughter.

Ncube was remanded out of custody to tomorrow for continuation of trial.

Mr Kenneth Shava prosecuted the matter. – @zinyuke98