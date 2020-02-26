Prosper Ndlovu, Business Editor

ZIMBABWE is targeting to increase exports to Botswana with local companies expected to leverage on this week’s Zimbabwe-Botswana Bi-National Commission (BNC) Conference to tap into existing trade opportunities and seek synergies with their neighbouring counterparts.

In a bid to foster closer cooperation between Zimbabwe and Botswana, President Mnangagwa and his delegation, including business leaders, will take part in the 2nd Session of the Zim-Bots BNC that is already underway in Maun, Botswana. The high-level indaba began yesterday and will close on Friday.

President Mnangagwa is expected to arrive in Botswana tomorrow evening ahead of the talks with his counterpart, Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi, which will mark the height of the conference on Friday.

In line with the objectives of the BNC of strengthening economic ties between Zimbabwe and Botswana, ZimTrade and the Botswana Investment and Trade Centre (BITC) will be facilitating a Business Forum that will be held tomorrow, on the sidelines of the BNC.

The Business Forum will provide a platform for Zimbabwean and Botswana companies to interact and establish business linkages with the goal of increasing business generated between the two countries.

ZimTrade, the national trade development and promotion body, will be facilitating the participation of local companies from various sectors that include manufacturing, clothing and textiles, mining, engineering and services.

This thrust is in line with its 2020-2023 strategy, which seeks to increase exports to regional markets, including Botswana.

ZimTrade chief executive officer Mr Allan Majuru said increasing exports to Botswana can be easily achieved given the simplicity of logistics provided by the Sadc Trade Agreement and the Zimbabwe-Botswana bilateral agreement.

“Regional trade is vital in improving our trade balance and Botswana represents an excellent opportunity for Zimbabwe because, not only are our diplomatic relations at an all-time high, but Zimbabwean products, which were previously very popular in the country, can still leverage on the existing legacy of quality and competitiveness,” he said.

Botswana is one of Zimbabwe’s traditional trading partners.

However, recent trade statistics between the two countries show that local companies have not been fully servicing that market.

According to Trade Map, Zimbabwe total exports to Botswana were US$19,2 million in 2018 against Botswana’s total import bill of US$ 4,4 billion.

This is despite Zimbabwe’s proximity to Botswana, which makes it easy to land products in that country.

A market survey conducted by ZimTrade in Botswana in 2019 revealed potential for local businesses to supply an array of products and services to Botswana.

These export opportunities are in sectors such as processed foods and fresh produce sectors, agricultural implements and inputs, building material and mining supplies.

For example, Zimbabwean companies have potential to export mainly processed foods such as pork products, tinned foods, cereals, milk and milk- based products, cordials, biscuits, and sweets.

Botswana is also a net importer of fresh produce that local exporters have capacity to supply. According to Trade Map, total imports of fresh produce were US$60,25 million in 2018, up from US$54,81 million in 2017.

Produce such as vegetables, bananas, apples, oranges and pepper can perform well in the Botswana market and local exporters can earn more if they value add their commodities.

Although South African companies will be a competitive challenge for local companies that are looking to increase their market share of Botswana, ZimTrade has said there is potential to supply the retail sector in Botswana.

This was on account that all retailers source both directly from the manufacturers as well as through distributors or agents.

Local exporters can also leverage on Zimbabwe’s global reputation of a producer of quality products as some local brands are already household brands in Botswana, said the trade development and export agency.

Batswana regard Zimbabwean products to be of great quality and some buyers who interacted with locally produced products at the Botswana Global Expo held last year indicated willingness to “go Zimbabwe” if local players are able to supply.