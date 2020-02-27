Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) consultant Vimbai Eva Mushongera yesterday appeared in court on charges of swindling 2018 presidential aspirant and businessman Mr Joseph Makamba Busha of US$65 000, through JM Busha 54 Race Trust Zimbabwe.

Mushongera appeared before Harare provincial magistrate Vongai Guriro, who remanded her to March 9 for trial on fraud charges.

She is out of custody on $300 bail.

Mr Busha is representing his trust, which is into peace promotion through education, sport, art, music and culture throughout Africa.

According to the State, Mushongera was appointed a trustee and country representative of JM Busha 54 Trust.

She was not entitled to a salary, but an allowance of US$100 per sitting.

Like other trustees, Mushongera was tasked to assist the secretariat to run the affairs of the organisation.

It is alleged that Mushongera then hatched a plan to defraud the trust.

She allegedly wrote a letter of appointment highlighting the nature of her duties and awarded herself a salary of US$2 500 per month. She then made it appear as if it was written by Mr Busha.

Mushongera reportedly crafted e-mails that appeared to have been sent from Mr Busha to her, acknowledging that he owed her US$65 000.

She then instructed her lawyers to prepare a letter of demand for US$65 000 based on the fake documents, which they served on Mr Busha.

Mr Busha picked the anomaly on the documents, prompting him to lodge a complaint against Mushongera leading to her arrest.