Desmond Nleya, Chronicle Reporter

BULAWAYO supply dam levels have gone up but remain critical despite recent rains received in the country over the past week.

According to the statistics released by the Zimbabwe National Water Authority yesterday, the city’s supply dams recorded an increase though water levels remain critical.

“Umzingwane Dam is at 49 percent from 46 percent last week, Lower Ncema 8,2 percent from four percent while Upper Ncema is at 20,4 percent from 10 percent; Mtshabezi is at 57,3 percent, Insukamini 53,8 while Inyankuni is at 49,1 percent,” ZINWA Corporate Communications and Marketing Manager Mrs Marjorie Munyonga said.

She said the national dam level average has risen to 55,3 percent from 50,4 percent recorded last week but remains lower than expected during this time of the year.

Mrs Munyonga appealed to the public to use water sparingly and said all those intending to use raw water from ZINWA-managed dams should ensure that their water use is in terms of water abstraction agreements as required by the Water Act.

“Any water use for purposes other than primary purposes without a water abstraction agreement constitutes an offence and offenders are liable to prosecution,” she said.

The latest dam levels statistics come at a time when Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has applied to Government to declare the city’s water crisis an emergency.

BCC says the declaration will enable developmental partners to mobilise resources towards provision of water in the city.

Meanwhile, the recent rains have brought hope to most farmers as the livestock and crop situation has been dire in the country following a prolonged dry spell.

Many farmers have been replanting, some for the third time due to the recent rains the country has been receiving in the past week. – @ DesmondNdazi.