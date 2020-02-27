Fungai Muderere in Blantyre, Malawi

CHICKEN Inn arrived in Blantyre, Malawi, yesterday ahead of the four-team Energem International Bonanza invitational tournament that starts tomorrow after enduring a 24-hour road trip.

The tournament will also feature Malawi champions Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers as well as UD Songo from Mozambique.

Chicken Inn secretary-general Tawengwa Hara, who is also the club’s head of delegation, said they were happy with the reception they received from their hosts.

“We had a warm reception and the players look settled. I didn’t know that Chicken Inn has such a huge following because it was all cheers in the streets,” said Hara.

The club’s committee member Andrew Nyanhongo, who also made the trip to Blantyre, said he believes the boys are ready to showcase their skills.

Before retiring to bed, Joe Antipas’ men loosened up at Mpira Village’s artificial turf.

The team will conduct its first full training session at Kamuzu Stadium this afternoon and their tournament opener will be against Be Forward Wanderers tomorrow.

On Saturday, Chicken Inn will face Callisto Pasuwa’s Nyasa Big Bullets in a clash of the former Warriors’ coaches.

Their last game of the tournament will be against Mozambican side UD Songo.