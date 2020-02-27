Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has been charged by the Football Association over a post on social media about coronavirus.

Alli (23) put a video on Snapchat in which he joked about the outbreak and appeared to mock an Asian man.

He later deleted the post and released a new video on Chinese social media platform Weibo to apologise, saying: “I let myself down and the club.”

He has been charged with misconduct for an aggravated breach of FA Rule E3.

In a statement English football’s governing body said:

“It is alleged that his post breaches FA Rule E3(1) as it was insulting and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute.

“It is further alleged that the post constitutes an aggravated breach, which is defined in FA Rule E3(2), as it included a reference, whether express or implied, to race and/or colour and/or ethnic origin and/or nationality.”

He has until Wednesday, March 5, 2020, to provide a response. – AFP